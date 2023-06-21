ADELPHI, Maryland — University of Maryland Global Campus graduated nearly 3,400 students in the 2023 spring semester. Students from all 50 states, four U.S. territories, and 22 countries earned UMGC degrees. More than 2,000 graduates attended “Grad Walk”, an in-person experience designed to place the spotlight directly on graduates and their achievements.

The following local students earned degrees:

Charles M. Gousha of Glenburn: bachelor of science in management information systems

Timothy Jason Todd of Hampden: bachelor of science in computer networks and cybersecurity Magna Cum Laude.