LEWISTON — The Holy Family Knights of Columbus and Maine Needs Fatima are teaming up to host a special Rosary Rally at Holy Family Church, located on 607 Sabattus Street in Lewiston, on Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

The event will feature the Maine Needs Fatima’s Our Lady of Fatima statue which will be led into the church by an honor guard comprised of members of the Knights of Columbus Council #10019 while those gathered sing “Immaculate Mary.” Father Patrick Finn will then offer the invocation and David Roy, past state deputy of the Knights of Columbus, will present “History of Our Lady of Fatima.” Eucharistic adoration and the praying of the Rosary will follow the presentation. The service will conclude with silent prayer time, a recitation of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

Maine Needs Fatima began hosting rallies in 2017 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Mary to three young visionaries in the town of Fatima, Portugal. Hundreds have gathered at the spirited events, which continue to add new experiences for attendees. Maine Needs Fatima offers in-home visitations of the statue. For more information about the event, Maine Needs Fatima, or in-home visitations of the statue, visit www.maineneedsfatima.org.