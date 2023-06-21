Belfast is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its founding Wednesday with events recognizing the community’s early history.

Belfast was first incorporated as a town in 1773 and was later reorganized as a city in 1853. The 100 year anniversary of the city’s creation received a lot of attention, but the earlier date hasn’t gotten the same recognition in the past, said Megan Pinette, curator of the Belfast Historical Society and Museum.

“Somewhere along the line, the year that we became, officially, a town got lost,” Pinette said.

Pinette only realized the anniversary was this year after crunching some numbers in March. She brought the date to the city’s attention and joined a last-minute committee formed to organize celebrations.

Ceremonies start at 4 p.m. outside city hall where officials will unveil a plaque marking the anniversary. The celebrations will include music as well as speeches from Mayor Eric Sanders and Pinette, among others, and Belfast Poet Laureate Maya Stein, will read a poem written for the event.

Local officials are also putting together a time capsule with letters, historical items and a flag embroidered with the city’s founding date to be reopened in 100 years, according to City Councilor Mike Hurley.

While Wednesday’s events mark the city’s official celebration of its founding, local organizations will carry on Belfast’s birthday festivities throughout the summer, officials said.

“Everybody keeps asking me, when will there be cake?” Pinette said.

People will have to wait for the city’s annual street party at the end of next month to get a slice during the 250th anniversary themed event. Until then, they can look forward to a community birthday barbecue at the city park hosted by the American Legion on July 1, she said.