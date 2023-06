A Friendship woman sideswiped an Amish buggy on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Compass on Route 17 in Somerville about 7:50 a.m. when she attempted to pass a horse and buggy, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

She ended up sideswiping the buggy, hitting its left rear wheel and dislodging it.

A passenger in the Amish buggy suffered minor scrapes on his hand and wrist. No one else was hurt.

The horse was not injured.

No other information has been released.