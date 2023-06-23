WINDHAM — A special Mass in honor of their patron saint and an outdoor festival will draw parishioners and community members to Windham on Saturday, July 15 for the third annual St. Anthony of Padua Festival.

The festival, which will be held on the grounds of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on 919 Roosevelt Trail, was initially held in 2021 to celebrate the formation of St. Anthony of Padua Parish (Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham, St. Anne Church in Gorham, St. Anthony of Padua Church in Westbrook, Our Lady of Sebago Chapel in East Sebago). It was so heavily attended and successful that parish leadership decided to make it an annual occurrence.

The festival will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a variety of food, including delicious selections from Luigi’s Italian Foods as well as hamburgers, hot dogs, and BBQ chicken prepared by the Knights of Columbus.

In addition, the festival will feature live music; booths with handmade items, jewelry, and books; a silent auction with items such as bicycles, kayaks, and a homemade quilt; a yard and plant sale; and raffles.

There will be plenty of activities for children, too, including arts and crafts, face painting, games, and a scavenger hunt. The festival will conclude with a 4 p.m. Mass at the church.

All are welcome to gather for all or any part of the event. For more information, contact St. Anthony of Padua Parish at 207-857-0490 or visit www.stanthonysparish.org.