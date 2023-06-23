NEWPORT — Darling’s Auto Group acquires Hartley’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Newport. Expect to see the same great team, providing the same great service, changing from one family owned business to another — Darling’s is proud to join the Newport community.

It is with pride and great pleasure that Darling’s, a Best Places to Work in Maine for seven years running, announces the addition of Darling’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 30 Main Street. “As a family owned business, our community, our teammates, and our customers are at the center of everything we do,” said Jay Darling, president of Darling’s Auto Group. “Steven Hartley built a business rooted in these shared values and even though the name has changed, we will carry on with the staff everyone has come to know and trust for their automotive sales and service needs.”

Newport joins seven other dealerships in Darling’s Auto Group, located in Ellsworth, Bangor, Augusta, and Brunswick. Serving Maine since 1903, now a fourth generation business employing over 500 people, Darling’s looks forward to working with and for the people of Newport and the surrounding areas. It’s not just our slogan, we’re sure of it … You’ll do better at Darling’s.

To learn more about Darling’s Auto Group, please visit www.darlings.com. To learn more about Darling’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Newport, please visit www.darlingsnewport.com or call 207-355-7483.