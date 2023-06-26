Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

As a parent of a high school teenager and clinician who works with children of all ages, I strongly support ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in Maine and hope the Legislature will vote to do so. Our youth face unique challenges, and it is vital that we take action to safeguard their health and well-being.

Flavored tobacco, designed by tobacco companies, poses a significant threat to our youth. Youth are proven to be more vulnerable to these products, particularly with the high concentrations of nicotine that are being sold. These flavors can mask the harsh taste of tobacco, making addiction more palatable. The National Youth Tobacco Survey indicates that 4 in 5 kids who have used tobacco started with a flavored product.

The health implications are grave. By eliminating sales of flavored tobacco products, we can alleviate strain on our health care systems and ensure resources are directed toward promoting rural well-being.

I urge legislators to prioritize the health of our rural youth by supporting legislation to end the sale of flavored tobacco. Let’s protect our communities’ future, offering our youth the chance to thrive without the influence of harmful and addictive products. It is our responsibility to shield them from the detrimental impact of flavored tobacco.

Dr. Alyssa Goodwin, a Maine pediatrician, shared in testimony to the Legislature, “Our kids won’t win against the tobacco industry. They are hooked before they have a chance to understand the risk. Our children deserve better. Our children deserve our protection.”

Ursula Hanson

Bar Harbor