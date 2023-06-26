FALMOUTH — Strawberry jam, pickles, and salsa — all of these foods can be made from scratch with fruits and vegetables grown in the home garden. Join University of Maine Cooperative Extension staff and volunteers in an interactive program that teaches youth ages 9 and up how to grow and preserve the garden’s harvest 9–11 a.m. every Thursday from July 20 to Aug. 17.

Each session will begin in the University of Maine Gardens at Tidewater Farm as youth harvest the fruits and vegetables needed to make jam, pickles, salsa, and more. Then the class moves to the UMaine Regional Learning Center Demo Kitchen to prepare a batch of seasonal preserved foods. Each participant will take home a jar of what they make. Current 4-H enrollment is not required for participation.

The $5 fee per child covers all classes. Register on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 4-H Cumberland staff at 207-781-6099 or 800-287-1471 (in Maine).