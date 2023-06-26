Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Here we go again. The city of Bangor increased my taxes by $600 in two years. Now they’re apparently going to do it again. They are going to tax people out of this city. I don’t know about anyone else, but my meager Social Security can’t cover these increases in taxes, electricity, oil, etc.

So I guess it’s time to find a home that I can afford to stay in. Looks like it’s bye-bye Bangor. By the way, how about using some of that tax increase to fix the potholes correctly and not just for one day!

Ellen Dayton

Bangor