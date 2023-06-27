Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Shame on Portland for what I believe was an abuse of its power in authorizing the Bayside sweeps and causing further harm to folks in tent encampments by citing a threat to public safety.

Have people heard of public safety? It means shelter, access to food and medical care, and an overall sense of dignity and connection in community.

Public safety might look like beautification teams who could mobilize trucks and trailers five days per week — visiting our public areas, schools, parks, or anywhere else that needs beautification. Imagine: volunteers (or, dare I say, equitably compensated employees) who could provide compassionate garbage removal for and with our unhoused neighbors, working alongside camps and individuals to ensure a sense of dignity, cleanliness, and welcome.

Mandy Morrish

South Portland