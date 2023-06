Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

According to a June 14 Bangor Daily News article, Gov. Janet Mills is uncomfortable with the idea of raising Maine’s minimum wage from its current $13.80 an hour to $15 an hour.

Perhaps Gov. Mills would be more comfortable with the idea if she herself were making $13.80 an hour.

Lawrence Reichard

Belfast