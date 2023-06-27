Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Donald Trump must be brought to justice no matter how much it provokes his followers. Before, during, and after his presidency, I think Trump has disrespected our laws, displayed misogyny and racism, and attacked democracy in more ways than just debasing our elections. Lest we forget, Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, actually served jail time for misdeeds related to Trump. I think anything less than bringing Trump to justice will move America one step closer to losing our democracy.

Donald Trump’s views are not an anomaly. A large minority of Republicans have the same beliefs as him, and a majority of Republican politicians have either bent their knee or remained silent. The Republican Party seemingly has been taken over by far-right radicals, including fascists, white supremacists, and people who seek to ban books and punish the LBGTQ+ community. I think the similarities with Nazi Germany of the 1930s are frightening.

This is not the time for Democrats to play nice with Republicans. As President Joe Biden campaigned in 2020, we are fighting for the soul of America – not just for the liberty won by our revolution in 1775, but also the soul leavened by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. Democratic politicians can still promote progressive programs while claiming the middle ground of American politics.

Stephen Freeman

Presque Isle