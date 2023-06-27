All eyes are on the Maine House of Representatives, which could vote Tuesday to finally approve or defeat a bill from Gov. Janet Mills to allow abortions that doctors deem necessary after the state’s current viability cutoff of around 24 weeks. The Senate approved the measure earlier Tuesday in a mostly party-line vote. But its fate in the House is significantly more uncertain, as the chamber only narrowly gave it initial passage last week, with numerous members absent for the 74-72 vote.

Follow along for live updates to find out if the House will vote to send the bill to Mills for her expected signature.