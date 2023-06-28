AUGUSTA — Maine Adult Education Association and national partner organization COABE, the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, recognized U.S. Sen. Susan Collins with an award for Outstanding Leadership at their annual conference at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday, June 21. Collins has been instrumental in establishing and promoting the bipartisan senate caucus to address adult literacy in the nation.

Collins and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island are co-chairing this caucus designed to address and help what is now more than 54 percent of adults in the U.S. who struggle with low literacy skills, reading and writing below the adult equivalent of a sixth grade level. According to the Barbara Bush Foundation’s ALL IN network, 43 million Americans or nearly one in five adults, read below a third grade level.

The outstanding leadership award for Collins reads, “… presented to Senator Susan Collins for providing thoughtful guidance and inspiring excellence. Thank you for leading with honor, commitment and integrity.”

While celebrating the launch of the Senate Adult Literacy Caucus, Collins said, “When adults lack proficiency in literacy, they are denied the dignity and opportunity to realize their full potential. Improved literacy rates will empower millions of Americans who struggle to read with greater economic and social mobility. These individuals can also pass along these skills to their children through the pastime of reading together, which can help prepare young people for a lifetime of success. By taking a whole community approach and working directly with involved stakeholders, this caucus will help identify and advance solutions for improving adult literacy in the United States.”

Maine Adult Education Association is a private, non-profit that works to promote literacy and education to adults in Maine by supporting, advocating for, and providing professional development to 70 adult education programs across the state. The association cites literacy as the most important challenge to our state and country because literacy impacts daily lives, workforce skills and training and families on a daily basis.

“We know that employers all over Maine are seeking trained professionals to take much needed jobs. We also know that there is a gap between the needs of the workforce and the skills of the workforce, “ said Shirley Wright, executive director for Maine Adult Education Association. “Adult education programs and services are critical cogs in the literacy wheel. Our programs help adults in Maine earn high school diplomas or attain the necessary skills to enter and complete post-secondary education. We want to thank Senator Collins for putting a spotlight on the issue of literacy which now will add digital literacy to the other needs of reading, writing and numeracy.”



“The latest National Reporting data clearly shows that over 1,000,000 employment connections have been made over the last four years from adult education programs to the workforce sector. Learners are earning credentials, participating in integrated education and training programs, and getting jobs as a result of attending WIOA Title II federally funded adult education classes. The Coalition on Adult Basic Education thanks Collins for her legacy leadership on behalf of our field and the learners that we serve,” said Sharon Bonney, chief executive officer for COABE.