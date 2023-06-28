FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a Field Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 8 at the University of Maine Gardens at Tidewater Farm, 200 Presumpscot Point Road.

Come experience the gardens at Tidewater Farm, learn about UMaine Extension’s work, ask gardening questions and participate in hands-on demonstrations with Extension staff and Master Gardener Volunteers. Demonstrations begin at 10:30 a.m. Child-friendly activities will be provided. No registration required.

Hands-on demonstrations include a walking tour of the gardens that highlight plants and practices to support the life cycles of pollinators. Additional topics include how to scout for pests and encourage beneficial insects in the vegetable garden.

Representatives from Maine Audubon will be on hand to offer native and pollinator-friendly garden resources. Attendees will learn how you can support wildlife in their own backyard through native plantings and participate in a child-friendly activity.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the UMaine Extension website or contact Pamela Hargest at pamela.hargest@maine.edu or 207-949-4524.