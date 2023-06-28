SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings Bank is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Skowhegan Savings College Scholarship awards:
- Sydney Fogler, Dexter High School
- Paige Gilbert, Skowhegan Area High School
- Alicen Higgins, Lawrence High School
- Conner Hufnagel, Mt Blue High School
- Catherine Kelso, Skowhegan Area High School
- Amelia Stokes, Rangeley Lakes Regional School
- Samantha Thebarge, Skowhegan Area High School
David Cyr, president and CEO, “From all of us at Skowhegan Savings, congratulations class of 2023! You have reached a significant milestone in your life; we support you in your future endeavors and look forward to watching you follow your dreams.”
The Skowhegan Savings Scholarship Program awards seven $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors attending high schools in the municipalities of which the bank has branches.
Learn more about the Skowhegan Savings annual college scholarship program at https://www.skowhegan.com/scholarship-program.