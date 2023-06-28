SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings Bank is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Skowhegan Savings College Scholarship awards:

Sydney Fogler, Dexter High School

Paige Gilbert, Skowhegan Area High School

Alicen Higgins, Lawrence High School

Conner Hufnagel, Mt Blue High School

Catherine Kelso, Skowhegan Area High School

Amelia Stokes, Rangeley Lakes Regional School

Samantha Thebarge, Skowhegan Area High School

David Cyr, president and CEO, “From all of us at Skowhegan Savings, congratulations class of 2023! You have reached a significant milestone in your life; we support you in your future endeavors and look forward to watching you follow your dreams.”

The Skowhegan Savings Scholarship Program awards seven $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors attending high schools in the municipalities of which the bank has branches.

Learn more about the Skowhegan Savings annual college scholarship program at https://www.skowhegan.com/scholarship-program.