SEARSPORT – Trove, an artisan boutique and gallery, is celebrating a third year in downtown Searsport, and will feature three exciting art shows this summer.

The Gallery at Trove will feature artist Shannon Westphal in a solo show June 27 to July 15, and a meet the artist event on July 1 from 2-4 p.m. This event coincides with Searsport’s downtown art walk from 2-6 p.m.

Westphal’ s work is best described as contemporary minimalism.

“I use stripped down elements to create a cohesive composition, focusing on emotional representation of place. The goal of these paintings are to ground you in a way that only nature can,” Westphal said

The second show is an exciting pairing of Barbara Sullivan’s bird inspired frescos and Peter Walls with selected pieces from his ongoing Penobscot Series in “As Above So Below”

July 18 to Aug. 5 with a meet the artist event on July 22 from 1-3 p.m.

The third show will feature Searsport artist Peter Yesis, fine art in oil, showcasing seascapes, landscapes and still-life’s all in a soft realistic style. Yesis’ solo show will run Aug. 8-26 with a meet the artist event on Aug. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.

Trove is located at 36 East Main Street, in downtown Searsport. For more information, visit Trovemaine.com and @trove.maine.