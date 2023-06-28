Bangor Savings Bank announced Michael O’Connor will assume the role of chief financial officer and treasurer when the company’s current CFO and certified public accountant, Kenneth Colpritt, retires later this fiscal year.

O’Connor joined Bangor Savings in 2018 as the company’s senior vice president and controller. He also serves on the bank’s leadership, asset and liability management, and information and technology committees, according to the company.

Before joining Bangor Savings, O’Connor was an auditor at a national accounting firm, controller for a regional construction contractor and CFO for an international forest products company.

Bob Montgomery-Rice, Bangor Savings Bank’s president and CEO, said O’Connor will lead the company “into the future with continued financial soundness and governance that our employees, customers and communities value.”

The transition was announced during the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

Since joining Bangor Savings in 2003, Colpritt has served as the company’s controller, commercial lender and director of operations. Has also held positions on the bank’s leadership, asset and liability management, and loan committees, according to the company.

“I want to thank Ken for his leadership and stewardship of Bangor Savings Bank for nearly two decades,” Montgomery-Rice said. “He has worked to strategically modernize the bank’s operations and accounting and finance functions, helping us meaningfully grow during his tenure.”