I was appalled to read in the June 24-25 BDN of Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross’ statement to “storm the capitol” in protest.

This is not a way to respond to political disagreements. Storming the capitol is a threat to our democracy. We have a right to protest and even a duty to protest at what we feel is an injustice. This protest needs to be done in a peaceful manner, a non-violent march, standing with signs in front of the capitol or elsewhere, letters and columns to the BDN, working with fellow legislators and constituents etc.

Storming the capitol is a riot. I am fearful when an elected official and the Maine Speaker of the House seems to promote violence, such as storming the state capitol as a way to resolve differences.

Judith Young

Registered Democrat

Bangor