Our global adventures in warfare have been responsible for approximately $10 trillion to the national debt. Our current national debt is more than $31 trillion inclusive of the costs of our war-making propensity. Put another way, if our government were to have avoided Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Granada, our national debt would only (!?) be around $21 trillion.

Count both parties into this fiasco. John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Harry Truman, George Bush, Barack Obama, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump, not to mention Joe Biden. All were either Republicans or Democrats and neither party shone in the legislature as well. Their theme song was kick the can down the road. And why not? Our oblivious public were numbed to the point of endless ennui by their internecine antics and endless name-calling. This bread and circuses has proceeded apace for the last quarter century while the financial pillaging of the American system of government has gone on and on to the tune of periodic killing and trauma of our children drafted or bamboozled into endless foreign wars since the 1950s.

Frederick Mendel

Sherman