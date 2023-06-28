Orono High School junior Ruth White continues to pile up the awards.

The diminutive distance runner was named the Maine Gatorade Girls Outdoor Track and Field Player of the Year on Wednesday.

She had already earned the Maine Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award last fall.

White broke her own state Class C record in winning the 3200-meter run earlier this month, clocking a time of 10:44.75 at Cony High School in Augusta. Her previous record, set a year ago, was 10:46.38.

She also ran a leg for Orono’s triumphant 4×800 relay team, which posted a time of 10:59.21.

She was second in the 1600-meter run behind Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy’s Teanne Ewings.

Orono racked up 121 points to capture the state title by 42 points over runner-up North Yarmouth Academy.

A week later, White captured the 3200 title at the New England High School Track and Field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor with a personal best time of 10:30.49. Her winning margin was nearly 18 seconds better than runnerup Megan Moran of Westfield High School in Massachusetts.

White was second in that race a year ago.

She was also fourth in the 1600 with a personal best of 4:58.65.

White followed that with a 10th place finish in the 2-mile run at the Nike Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. She posted a time of 10:32.90.

The 4-foot-8 White won the Maine Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award for the second straight year last fall.

White won the Class C state title for the second straight year with a time of 18:02.52 and her team also captured the state championship for the second year in a row.

She repeated as the winner at the Maine Festival of Champions in Belfast and at the New England Cross Country Championships in North Scituate, Rhode Island.

Her time of 17:51.30 at the New England championships was over 42 seconds faster than runnerup Brianna Malone of Portsmouth Christian Academy in New Hampshire.