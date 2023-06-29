Luke’s Lobster and Machias Savings Bank have been jointly awarded the 2023 Imagine Portland Collaborator Award for their partnership in preserving one of Maine’s iconic heritage industries, lobstering, while building job skills and training opportunities for future generations. Presented at the Portland Regional Chamber’s Annual Imagine Portland Event, the recognition was one of four awards honoring those who make a difference in the Greater Portland Region.

The Collaborator Award is presented to an individual or business/organization that has reached across or within industries to build alliances and partnerships that positively address community challenges. The recipient is a community connector that understands the value of partnerships, an active listener and problem solver, and a believer that “a rising tide lifts all boats.”

“Machias Savings Bank is an incredible supporter of the lobster industry, both by leading donations for the industry’s defense, but just as importantly, by being an amazing bank that provides the financial services the industry needs to keep buying and selling lobster, at terms that show they understand and value fishermen and supply chain businesses,” said Ben Conniff, the co-founder and chief innovation officer at Luke’s Lobster. “We also want to thank them for jumping in as the very first donors to the Lift All Boats project without hesitation, and for increasing their donation for year two.”

In 2022, Machias Savings Bank donated more than $1 million to nonprofit organizations in Maine, including a $250,000 pledge to Maine Lobstermen’s Association in support of the fishing industry. Additionally, MSB contributed to the “Lift All Boats” initiative, a student lobster mentorship program launched by Luke’s Lobster to help diversify Maine’s lobster fishery and make it easier for historically disadvantaged groups to get licensed.

“We are honored to accept the Collaborator Award alongside our friends at Luke’s Lobster,” said Larry Barker, president & CEO of Machias Savings Bank. “At our core, Machias Savings Bank is committed to Moving Maine Forward. We do that by saying YES to partners like Maine’s lobstering industry and rallying others to join us. Thank you to the Chamber for this great honor.”



With nearly $2.3 billion in assets, 300 employees, and 15 branches from Portland to Caribou, Machias Savings Bank seeks to move Maine forward through financial health, one person, one business, and one community at a time. Founded in 1869 and a leader in customer experience and community, Machias works to expand its impact beyond products and services through community donations, its employee volunteer program, and by personalizing each customer relationship to help Maine businesses and individuals find their “YES!” More details about Machias Savings Bank can be found online at machiassavings.bank. Member FDIC.



Luke’s Lobster was born out of the dream of Maine native and third-generation lobsterman Luke Holden to bring the quality, affordable lobster rolls of his youth to NYC. After meeting business partner Ben Conniff on Craigslist (yes, Craigslist), the two twenty-somethings opened their first lobster shack in a 250 square foot space in NYC’s East Village in October 2009. A decade later Luke’s Lobster shacks can be found in 11 states across the U.S., in Japan and Singapore, their seafood products are available at select grocery stores and shipped directly to consumers throughout the continental US.

As part of its mission to serve the best tasting seafood, sourced responsibly, Luke’s Lobster also built a state-of-the-art seafood facility in Saco, that allows the company to not only buy lobsters directly from fishermen at the dock but immediately steam, pick, and send them to its shacks to ensure perfect flavor and texture with every bite and transparent sourcing detail for its guests. In 2018, Luke & Ben furthered their growing seafood company’s commitment to sustainability and socially conscious business practices by becoming a certified B Corporation®, reflecting Luke’s Lobster’s deep devotion to each of its communities, its family of teammates, and the environment. They are now the highest scoring B Corp seafood company in the world. Please visit http://www.lukeslobster.com for more information.