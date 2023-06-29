BREWER — John Ryan, Esq. has been elected as the chair of the Northern Light Health Board of Directors for a one-year term, and replaces outgoing chair Kathy Corey who completed her third and final annual term. The board of directors also elected Julie Dawson Williams to serve as vice chair. The election was held during the board’s annual meeting on June 14. In addition, the board confirmed the annual slate of corporators as well as the annual slate of directors.

Ryan serves as executive vice president and chief counsel at Temple University Health System in Philadelphia. Ryan’s previous roles include serving as general counsel to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as general counsel to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor, and as a partner at the Duane Morris law firm in Philadelphia. He began his legal career as an assistant district attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law and New York University. He and his wife reside in Philadelphia.

Dawson Williams serves as the broker, owner and chief executive officer of Dawson Inc., a family of companies: ERA Dawson Bradford Co. Realtors, Dawson Commercial Brokers, and Dawson Insurance Agency. Dawson Williams has been licensed since 2000 and serves on the Maine Listings Board of Directors. She previously served as director of legislative affairs at the New England Council and as the legislative correspondent on healthcare, art, and historic preservation in the office of U. S. Sen. Susan M. Collins. She is a graduate of Bangor High School and Bowdoin College. Dawson Williams and her husband live in Bangor with their two sons.

Earlier in the day, the annual meeting of the Northern Light Health Corporators was also held, where they heard from senior leaders and approved both the slate of corporators and the Northern Light Health Board of Directors slate.

A complete list of the Board of Directors and the Corporators can be found at https://northernlighthealth.org/About-Us/Governance.