The driver suspected of hitting a child riding a bicycle in Lisbon has been found.

The 11-year-old boy was riding his bicycle across a crosswalk at the intersection of routes 9 and 196 about 4:29 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV, according to Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee.

The boy suffered minor abrasions, and his bicycle damaged, but he was otherwise unharmed, McGee said Tuesday evening.

Lisbon police said Wednesday they located the driver, who is cooperating with the investigation.

McGee told the Sun Journal that the traffic light may have turned green just before the collision, saying it could have been a “complete accident.”

Police aren’t releasing the names of the victim or driver at this time.