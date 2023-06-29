A Searsmont teen is missing.

Sophia Glass, 14, was last seen about 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office

Glass was last seen on Belfast Augusta Road in Searsmont.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a hooded sweatshirt. She also has “stick and poke” tattoos on her fingers.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information about Glass’ whereabouts can call the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 207-338-2040.

Glass was previously reported missing in Ellsworth in May, but found within a day.