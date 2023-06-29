LEBANON, Maine –- An employee for the town of Lebanon has died after they received serious injuries while at the workplace on June 15.

The employee was injured while working at the corner of Shapleigh and Sage roads, according to town officials.

The worker was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, where they died on Sunday.

“The Lebanon town staff and selectboard offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the person who died. This is a tragic event for everyone involved and for our community,” town officials said in a news release.

The circumstances of the employee’s death are under investigation, and town officials say they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Neither the town nor the Maine Department of Labor released further details on Thursday afternoon.