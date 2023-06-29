Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Why does the Bangor Daily News editorial page not critically address our country’s addiction and devotion to military spending? The U.S. spends more on its military than the next 10 nations combined.

Last year, the U.S. spent $877 billion on our military machine, more than 10 times the amount spent by Russia, which came in third with $86 billion. China, at number two, spent $292 billion. As President Dwight Eisenhower completed his term of office, he warned us about the military industrial complex; “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired, signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.”

Similar to Eisenhower’s theme, Ernest Hemingway asserted, “Never think that war, no matter how necessary, no matter how justified, is not a crime.”

James McDonald

Bangor