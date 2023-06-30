Healthy Acadia is calling for volunteers to join their Downeast Gleaning Initiative, offering an enriching learning experience for individuals of all ages and skill levels. The Downeast region of Maine faces significant levels of food insecurity, with 1 in 4 children in Washington County and 1 in 6 children in Hancock County lacking access to sufficient nutritious food for a healthy and active life. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent reductions in food assistance programs have further underscored the need to enhance food accessibility in our communities.

The Downeast Gleaning Initiative helps to reduce food insecurity by organizing farm-based gleaning opportunities throughout Hancock and Washington counties. By connecting volunteers with farms, orchards, farmers’ markets, and community gardens, surplus fruits and vegetables that would otherwise go to waste are collected. The program then facilitates distribution of the fresh produce to food pantries, community meal sites, rehabilitation programs, school backpack initiatives, and other community-serving organizations.

Since its launch in 2013, the program has successfully gathered and distributed over 372,200 pounds of food to more than 30 food security programs and organizations across both counties. Collaborations with over 50 local food producers have been established, engaging hundreds of community volunteers and students in the gleaning process. Gleaning serves to improve access to healthy produce, reduce food waste, foster stronger connections between producers and consumers, and bolster our local food system.

René Colson Hudson from the Healthy Island Project expressed gratitude, stating, “Having access to such beautiful and abundant produce for our programs — and at no cost — is an incredible gift. Witnessing the joy on the faces of community members who receive it through direct distribution or our senior meal program is all the appreciation we need. It is truly valued and directly enhances the nutritional health and well-being of our residents. Thank you!”

Individuals interested in getting involved are encouraged to participate regularly or on a one-time basis, as the program is flexible and accommodates various interests. Volunteers have the opportunity to explore our region’s picturesque farms and gardens, meet new people, and take home fresh produce, all while assisting in providing nutritious, locally sourced food to community members in need. Gardeners with surplus produce for donation can also contact the organization to find a food security organization nearby.

For more information regarding gleaning opportunities in both counties, please contact Emma Houston at 207-667-7171 or via email at emma.houston@healthyacadia.org. Additional details about the Downeast Gleaning Initiative and other initiatives addressing food insecurity in the region can be found at www.healthyacadia.org.