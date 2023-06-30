Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

In vetoing LD 1847, I believe Gov. Janet Mills is once again turning her back on union members and showing the state of Maine that the working class and the development of clean energy are not a priority. We have been told, ” Maine Won’t Wait” repeatedly. But, what we’re hearing is that not only can Maine wait, but we can allow for it to be done by out-of-state companies with questionable safety records, while Maine tradesmen and women sit on the sideline, as second-class citizens in their own state.

I’m an apprentice electrician with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 1253. There are about 300 middle-class men and women in our local, with more joining each year. When any construction worker gets to a new job site she or he begins putting themselves out of a job from day one.

We’re already seeing pushback to solar farms, and no one wants to distract from the beauty Maine has to offer. Offshore wind will help us transition to clean energy and for the majority of Mainers, they’ll never see a turbine creating the electricity that will power their lives.

Maine struggles to keep families here, but throws away the opportunities that allow them to stay. Offshore wind throughout the east coast is being built with a project labor agreement (PLA) in place, so why is Maine lowering the bar for our workers? We deserve fair wages, safe conditions, and the chance to do the work the right way.



Kimberly Tobias

Manchester