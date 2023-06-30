NORWAY, Maine — A 1-megawatt solar farm that will provide electricity to 15 local businesses opened here on Wednesday, a day after lawmakers debated whether to scale back the incentives that led to it.

New York-based UGE International owns the solar farm, which is built atop a former landfill owned by the western Maine town. The project is part of Maine’s net energy billing program, which was the main reason for the latest round of sharp rate hikes at Central Maine Power and Versant Power.

The opening came at a pivotal time for the industry. Lawmakers debated how to trim the state’s generous solar subsidies on Tuesday, when the House passed an amended bill sponsored by Rep. Steven Foster, R-Dexter, that is backed by Maine’s public advocate and manufacturers.

It would impose limitations on net energy billing projects and customers and require the Maine Public Utilities Commission to adopt rules governing the development of certain solar energy generation projects. That bill has gone to the Senate for consideration, and it is competing with a solar industry-backed bill from Democrats to shave the program slightly.

The new solar array in Norway, Maine, sits atop a former town landfill that is capped. To keep the array from moving as the landfill settles, its builders anchored it with cement footings. The solar panels collect sunlight from both sides. Credit: Lori Valigra / BDN

One provision in the Foster-led bill could eliminate projects like the Norway solar array, Tyler Adkins, chief revenue officer at UGE, said. It says that half of the energy from the project would need to be used onsite. The Norway project sits atop a former landfill that doesn’t consume energy.

“The bill could eliminate projects like this, so we’re hopeful that the Senate will pick that up and reject that piece of legislation,” Adkins said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Norway.

The project was supposed to go online on Wednesday, but Adkins is waiting for Central Maine Power to install its meter.

One of nine community solar projects UGE has under development in Maine, the Norway site has 1,962 panels that can collect sunlight on both sides and create power in a smaller space. It sits atop a former town landfill that is now capped. Fifteen small businesses in downtown Norway, including Norway Brewing Co., have signed up to use varying amounts of electricity from the commercial project.

Interim town manager Brad Plante and selectboard member Sarah Carter of Norway, Maine, at the town’s new solar farm. Credit: Lori Valigra / BDN

The town also is a customer both in getting power from the solar array and collecting fees for the land it is leasing for the project. UGE will pay $5,000 annually for 20 years, or a total of $100,000 over the project’s life. After 20 years the project could be renewed. The project was a collaboration among the town, UGE and the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy, a local advocacy group focused on education around sustainable technologies.

“We’ve turned this piece of contaminated land into something that will generate lease revenue for the municipality and generate guaranteed savings on electricity bills for businesses for the next 20 years,” Adkins said.

The town has broader ambitions for solar. The project will help local businesses like the Fare Share Food Coop, where electricity has been its biggest bill, Scott Vlaun, executive director of the ecology center, said.

“We’re hoping this is the first step in getting our entire region off of dirty fossil fuels and onto a local energy project,” Vlaun said. “It’s going to help keep a lot of money in our economy and support local jobs.”

Many of the people working on the Norway solar farm are Mainers, including Adkins, who lives in Monson, northwest of Dover-Foxcroft. UGE also has a rooftop solar project under construction at Foxcroft Academy scheduled to reach commercial operation at the end of this summer.

Kyzer Gardiola (left), vice president with Louth Callan Renewables, which helped construct the Norway solar array, with Elijah Flint, project manager for UGE International, the company that owns it. They are pictured with one of the inverters that converts the direct current the solar panels produce into alternating current for the grid. Credit: Lori Valigra / BDN

The project cost about $2.5 million, Adkins said, and it could offset more than 1,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, the equivalent generated by burning around 150,000 gallons of gasoline.

The solar farm got quick approval in the town, which is focused on planning for long-term sustainability, Sarah Carter, a member of Norway’s selectboard, said.

“Business costs are going up and we are thinking about what the long-term plan looks like for our future generations in Norway,” she said.