What’s a couple hundred grand in tax dollars, as long as you can stick it to Republicans?

Back in March, Democrats pushed their partisan budget through the Legislature and quickly adjourned the “regular” session. Days later, they returned in a “special” session.

These hijinx were necessary because the majority needed to start running the “effective date” clock. Since Republicans were not included, there was a 90-day waiting period before the law could be effective. In order for the Mills administration to spend money on July 1, they had to “adjourn” to play their game.

That game is now costing Mainers several hundred thousand dollars.

Why? Because legislators get extra money each day they are in “special” session past the date set by law for their adjournment. That date was last Wednesday, June 21.

The daily “all-in” extra cost is about $50,000. Multiply that by whatever number of days, there’s your spending.

It was entirely avoidable if the Democrats had just agreed to actually work with Republicans.

This power play has spill-on effects.

Without a “do-or-die” budgetary deadline in place, bills have languished in the Legislature. According to GOP leaders, Senate President Troy Jackson has laid the blame onto House Speaker Rachel Talbot-Ross.

The problem is exacerbated by the more than 2,000 bills submitted since the start of the year. Hundreds of them were “concept drafts” with either no substance or undisclosed legislative language that needed to be worked through the process.

Others were major progressive policy pieces – further MaineCare expansion to undocumented, non-citizen immigrants, new gun control laws – that took up hours of debate in the House, only to die in the Senate.

Whoever is responsible for the hundreds of thousands of dollars of unnecessary spending, the Maine people are paying for it.

Predictably, some progressives have downplayed the cost. After all, when the state budget is measured in billions, thousands are a rounding error. It is coupled with a call for a full-time Legislature, paid even more. In the interim, another bill is pending that would more than double existing legislative pay.

But there is another option. One that does not cost Mainers more money.

One of the gripes about the Legislature is that it is difficult to serve. That is true. Spending several days a week in Augusta from January through June (or later) is challenging for average people. That is why many who run for office are retirees or individuals who can set their own schedules; brokers, lawyers, students, and the like.

As Democrats have shown, a budget can be completed in relatively short order. That is generally the only “must have” item.

Real legislative reform could focus on reducing the amount of time required to serve in Augusta. Instead of staying in session for months on end, the Legislature could convene and work hard to pass a budget. If there are other real, critical items that need to be done, they can focus their work on that effort.

Then stop.

That buys time to work more slowly and methodically over the remainder of the year in committees. Once a week throughout a year is much more achievable for regular citizens, those with jobs that can’t let you disappear for months on end or young families that need mom or dad for homework and bedtime.

Maine’s citizen Legislature – with varied backgrounds and real world experience – is a treasure. It generally works well when they work together. Reform could focus on buying time for real work, deeper consideration, and, hopefully, better policy.

And we can do it without sticking it to minority parties or spending countless more taxpayer dollars.