A U.S. district judge on Friday revoked an Aroostook County woman’s pre-conviction bail in the overdose death of her 14-month old son for violating the conditions of her release.

Mariah Dobbins, 29, of Easton, who was indicted in July 2022 for manslaughter in her son’s death, used methamphetamines and other illegal drugs on several occasions while out on bail and enrolled in an outpatient treatment program, according to Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin.

“This is a case involving the manslaughter of her baby for an overdose of fentanyl and yet she continues to use illegal drugs in violation of her bail conditions,” Robbin said during a Zoom court hearing Friday morning.

Jaden Raymond’s March 19, 2022, death was ruled a homicide by the Maine medical examiner’s office.

According to court documents, the Maine State Police said medical personnel and police responded to a Center Road home in Easton in March 2022. Jaden was unresponsive and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, bail was set at $10,000 cash or $100,000 surety, and Dobbins’ conditions prohibited the use of illegal drugs.

Dobbins’ case is similar to the manslaughter conviction of an Old Town woman. In 2021, Hillary Goding, 30, pleaded guilty to overdose manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Hailey. Goding was sentenced to 26 years in prison with all but 19 years suspended.

During Friday’s hearing, Dobbins’ attorney, Jack Baldacci Jr., asked the court to consider her enrollment in a bed-to-bed, more restrictive treatment facility, to allow her to get the best treatment she can for her addiction.

Dobbins violated the conditions of her pre conviction bail, District Judge Stephen Nelson said. Because the defendant’s requested treatment plan did not have any particulars to it in terms of facility, or check-in, the court ordered she be held without bail pending trial.

Following the judge’s decision, Baldacci told the court that Dobbins had been approved for inpatient treatment at Wellspring.

“I ask the court to take this into consideration when it makes its decision,” Baldacci said.

Nelson said the decision had already been made and Baldacci did not provide the information at the time the court made its decision.

“For today the decision has been made. You may wish to file a motion to reconsider,” Nelson said.

Dobbins is scheduled for a jury trial in August. If convicted, she could serve up to 30 years in jail, according to Maine law.