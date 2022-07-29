An Easton woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 14-month-old boy earlier this year.

Mariah B. Dobbins, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 14 at Presque Isle District Court.

Jaden Raymond died on March 19, according to the indictment handed up by the Aroostook County grand jury on July 14.

Dobbins is not yet represented by an attorney, according to the court clerk’s office. Bail has been set at $10,000 cash or $100,000 surety while she is being held at the Aroostook County Jail.

The child’s death was ruled a homicide by the Maine medical examiner’s office, but the circumstances have not been made public. Jaden is among 19 people to die of a homicide in Maine this year.

Eighteen deaths were ruled to be homicides in all of 2021.

Police have not disclosed the relationship between Dobbins and the 14-month-old. The Maine State Police said Friday that medical personnel and police responded to a Center Road home in Easton on March 19, a Saturday, for a 1-year-old who was unresponsive.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dobbins is the third person charged this year in the death of a child under age 6.

This spring, Andrew Huber-Young, 19, was charged with murder after his father, brother and a young child were shot at a home at 97 Crediford Road in Wells on May 21.

Young’s father and brother were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening while the child — 2-year-old Octavia Huber-Young — died of her injuries, according to the Maine State Police.

Andrew Huber-Young pleaded not guilty on July 1 to a murder charge.

And in June, Lee Ann Daigle, 58, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested after she was indicted for murder in the death of an unnamed baby who was born and subsequently abandoned at a Frenchville gravel pit in subzero temperatures more than 36 years ago.

Daigle, who has pleaded not guilty, was charged after DNA testing determined that she was the mother of the child, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said last month.

Trials in the cases are not expected to be scheduled before next year.

The penalty for murder in Maine is between 25 years and life in prison. Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.