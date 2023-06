A search is underway for a County man who has not been seen since June 5.

Milo Taylor, 55, of Reed Plantation was last seen on the afternoon of June 5 in Reed Plantation, according to the Maine State Police.

Taylor’s family has been unable to contact him since that Monday.

Anyone with information about Taylor can contact trooper Laney Merchant of Troop F of the Maine State Police at 207-532-5400.