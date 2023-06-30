A 12-year-old boy riding his bike in Dover-Foxcroft was struck by a motor vehicle Thursday night.

The driver was traveling along Harrison Avenue when they hit the bicyclist near the intersection of Autumn and Harrison avenues about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department.

The department, which released a statement Friday afternoon, shared few details about the incident. The child was injured, but the extent of his injuries aren’t known. The department in a Facebook post thanked Mayo Ambulance and LifeFlight for their assistance.

Police did not release the names of those involved in the incident and weren’t immediately available to comment further.