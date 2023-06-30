A Lebanon man who died on Sunday after becoming injured at a worksite had been directing traffic before he was seriously injured on June 15.

David Goodwin, 41, had been working as a flagger at a job site near 205 Shapleigh Road in Lebanon when he was struck by an excavator, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Goodwin, who had been holding a sign at the job site, was apparently struck on the heel by the track of an excavator. The man then fell and seriously fractured his pelvis and lower extremities, according to York County Sheriff William King.

Goodwin was transported to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire, and remained in care until his death on Sunday. Goodwin died at around 4 p.m. of complications from multiple fractures in his pelvis and lower extremities, according to an autopsy conducted by the New Hampshire medical examiner’s office.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is working with the York County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances of Goodwin’s death.