Sentimentality is not the only reason Daniel Bell does not walk out his door without the small folding knife inherited from his grandfather tucked in his pocket.

The knife is among the most versatile tools he has on his central Maine homestead. It comes in handy almost daily whether he’s working on fencing or processing an animal for food.

“There are just so many reasons to have a good knife on a homestead,” Bell said. “We do so many different chores needing rope to be cut or I may have to pry something up.”

According to Bell, there is a knife to match just about every chore on a homestead. There is also no such thing as the single ideal knife.

“It really comes down to personal preference,” he said. “I look for versatility and how it feels in my hand. I want something with a couple of different functions and I want the blade to be sharp and able to cut.”

Knife blades are constructed out of steel. And that’s where how much you want to spend comes into play.

“You can get an inexpensive knife made out of stamped steel that will not hold an edge,” Bell said. “You can probably walk into Walmart and pay $10 for one.”

When you start looking at higher quality and more durable steel, the cost can run into the hundreds of dollars.

But what type of knife should you get? Here are the four common styles that might just be the right knife for your homestead.

Folding knife

Folding knives have been around a very long time. Romans were carrying folding blade knives as early as 600 BC. Also called a jack knife, pocket knife or pen knife, these knives have a blade that can be folded back into the handle. They are often on the smaller size so you can easily tuck one in your pocket.

There have been a lot of improvements to folding knives over the last 2,622 years. Many now include small tools that also fold in next to the blade. Folding knives are also more durable, but not as strong, as a fixed-blade knife.

Fixed blade knife

Much like the name suggests, the blade of this knife can’t be folded down. Instead, a case called a sheath fits over the blade for storage.

“When I am out and about I put my fixed blade knife on my belt,” Bell said. “On the homestead we often encounter a problem that requires a bigger knife, just like a carpenter sometimes requires a bigger hammer.”

Bell’s favorite is a fixed blade knife with a sturdy 4-inch blade that he can use to cut small branches, process animals or quickly and humanely kill domestic poultry.

“I also find the fixed blades easier to wield than a pocket knife,” he said.

Machete

This is the workhorse knife on a homestead. A machete has a broad-blade that is typically a foot to 18-inches long.

“This is a great tool on a homestead,” Bell said. “It has a blade geometry that is designed for a specific agricultural purpose.”

Machetes are used around the world by farmers and homesteaders to cut brush, remove small branches or trees, yard work, splitting open coconuts and even as weapons.

“I find machetes can keep their edge and stay sharper longer than other knives,” Bell said. “They are really easy to handle.”

Multitool

Often referred to by the brand name Leatherman — though different companies make them — a multitool has a folding knife blade along with two or more other tools that also fold in. The most common things in a multitool are a screwdriver, pliers, can opener, bottle opener, awl and scissors. The more a multitool holds, the bulkier it’s going to be.

As convenient as it sounds, this might not be the best all purpose knife for your homestead, Bell said.

“I find with these that one tool often works better than others,” Bell said. “I don’t find the knives in them all that well suited for a homestead, but the pliers are good for working on fences.”

Care and maintenance

Regardless of the kind of knife or knives you decide to get, they all need constant care and attention.

“Because they are made out of steel, knives can rust out like anything else,” Bell said. “A knife is not a get and forget kind of thing.”

With his own knives, after every use Bell cleans them, treats them oil and sharpens the blade.

To oil your knife, use a food-grade mineral oil. Make sure the blade is completely dry and put just a few drops on it. A little goes a long way. Then wipe it down with a dry cloth. If it’s a folding knife, put just a tiny drop of mineral oil at the folding joint and work it back and forth a few times so it stays lubricated. All of this will keep your blade from rusting or corroding.

To keep the blade sharp, Bell likes to use sharpening stones. Also called whetstones, natural sharpening stones are made with quartz or diamonds. Synthetic stones are often more efficient and not as pricey.

There is a bit of an art to sharpening a blade. Basically it calls for running the stone over the edge of the blade. The rough grit of the stone wears down the very edge of a blade into a sharp point.

“Because it’s going to be sharp, you always want to be safe with your knives,” Bell said. “Always cut away from yourself and never put an open blade into your pocket.”