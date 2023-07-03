FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center invites the public to join us during Maine Jazz Camp week for a series of evening concerts by Jazz Camp faculty and students. Concerts will be held in the Emery Performance Space on the University of Maine at Farmington campus and are free and open to the public. Donations to the Maine Jazz Camp Scholarship Fund are greatly appreciated.

Several Maine Jazz Camp faculty, past and present, have been the recipients of important international jazz awards. Follow this link for faculty list and bios: https://www.mainejazzcamp.com/faculty



Jazz Camp faculty concerts will take place at 8 p.m., July 9-13:



Sun., July 9 – Christine Correa, voice/Michael Sarin, drums

Mon., July 10 – Jeremy Udden, alto saxophone

Tues., July 11 – Alex Ridout, trumpet/Rahul Carlberg, piano

Wed., July 12 – Shane Simpson, piano/Priya Carlberg, voice/ Mwanzi Harriott, guitar

Thurs., July 13 – Matt Pavolka, bass



Student concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 14 & at 10 a.m. July 15.



Since 1979 the Maine Jazz Camp has been introducing jazz to student musicians from all over Maine and beyond. The camp runs week-long sessions for high school and middle school students, however, college students and adults are most welcome. Each week over 50 students participate in an atmosphere of campus living and jazz music, quickly assimilating its program of ensemble playing, improvisation and theory.



The Emery Community Arts Center is an innovative, experimental venue for the arts in Western Maine. It features an exciting 2,500-square-foot, 109-seat multipurpose performance space with dynamic vertical foldaway doors that open onto an outdoor performance area and a 1,600-square-foot Flex-Space gallery for traditional exhibits, new media and performance art. A dramatic interior corridor offers additional exhibition space and connects the center with the UMF Alumni Theater.



The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy Street (between Main Street and High Street) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Closed Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/.



For more information contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.