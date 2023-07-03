Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The BDN editorial on June 29 stated “That is the real life story of sturgeon, a fish that is making a resurgence in Maine.” “A fish” is really two species in Maine and beyond, the larger Atlantic sturgeon and the smaller shortnose sturgeon. Large sturgeon observed leaping clear of the water are mostly Atlantic sturgeon. Enjoy watching them!

But keep in mind, the Atlantic sturgeon is “threatened” in Gulf of Maine waters and “endangered” in waters farther south along the Atlantic coast. They are considered threatened in waters of the Canadian Maritime provinces. The shortnose sturgeon is “endangered” throughout its range from eastern Canada to Florida. Both are species of management concern to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

It is unlawful to fish for, take or possess any sturgeon, either Atlantic or shortnose in Maine waters. Any sturgeon incidentally caught must be released immediately alive and uninjured.

James McCleave

Orono