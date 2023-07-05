Northern Light Cardiothoracic Surgery is pleased to welcome Christopher H. Wigfield, MD, FRCS to the team. Dr. Wigfield specializes in thoracic surgery, including robotic thoracic surgery. He received his medical education at University of Newcastle in England and Freie Universitat, Berlin. He completed residency at Freeman Hospital National Health Service and Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust in England. Fellowship trained in cardiothoracic and general surgery from the University of Newcastle and University of Wisconsin, he is board certified in cardiothoracic surgery and general surgery from The Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Dr. Wigfield’s philosophy is to achieve the optimal outcome for each patient, being mindful of the person and their circumstances. Welcome, Dr. Wigfield.