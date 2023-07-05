Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I went to the State House to support a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices. The reason I went is because I grew up in a family when my father was an obstetrician gynecologist. One summer I worked in his lab processing blood tests. I saw what their exam rooms were like and they were very small. There was only room for a patient, the doctor and a nurse. There was no room for a politician in that exam room.

I still believe that reproductive health decisions should be made by the patient and her medical provider and not by anyone in Augusta or Washington, D.C. It is hard for me to understand why Republicans who used to support less governmental interference in our lives strongly favor government interference in family decision making. I think they must want to control women.

I am happy that my state senator, Chip Curry, voted in favor of LD 1619.

Alan Cohen

Winterport