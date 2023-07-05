FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer several workshops on preserving Maine foods from 5:30–8:30 p.m. on July 11, Aug. 15, and Sept. 19 at the UMaine Regional Learning Center, 75 Clearwater Drive, Suite 104.

“Preserving the Harvest” topics include canning jam, pickles, and tomato salsa, as well as freezing and fermenting. Extension professional Kate McCarty will lead the workshop; fresh produce and canning jars will be provided.

Registration is required; the cost is $20 per workshop. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact McCarty at 207-781-6099 or kate.mccarty@maine.edu.