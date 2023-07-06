AUGUSTA — The Augusta Center for Health & Rehabilitation is pleased to announce that the Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause ice cream truck will be at their Family Fun Day – residents’ fundraiser. The event will be held on Friday, July 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 188 Eastern Avenue.

Families and community members are invited to attend the event which will also include a barbecue, lawn games, and music. “Residents are raising funds to purchase campsite amenities: wheelchair accessible tent and picnic tables, and rustic benches,” says Keith Smith, director of life enrichment.

Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause was designed as a fun way to give back to local communities and causes. The truck attends local events to give out ice cream for free, in exchange for voluntary donations to benefit the cause or charity. Since 2012, the truck has raised over $490,000 for thousands of causes and charities.

For more information on Family Fun Day call Activities Dept.- Augusta Center for Health & Rehabilitation at 207-623-6849, email Kesmith@nhca.com , or visit augustacenterrehab.com. For more information on the Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause program, visit http://www.icecreamforacause.com or email icecream@darlings.com.