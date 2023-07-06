OLD TOWN — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold its annual Sustainable Agriculture Research Tour on Wednesday, July 26 at the UMaine Rogers Farm Forage and Crop Research Facility, 914 Bennoch Road. The free event is geared toward farmers, crop advisors and others interested in agricultural production.

UMaine agricultural researchers from the School of Food and Agriculture and UMaine Extension will present their field research on a variety of crops. Specific topics will include interseeding cover crops in vegetables, weeding tools for small and mid-scale vegetable farmers, crop rotations for hemp production, organic no-till dry bean production and variety trials on forage legumes, potatoes and dry beans.

Rogers Farm is part of the J.F. Witter Teaching and Research Center, one of several facilities that comprise the Maine Agricultural and Forest Experiment Station.

This event is free and pre-registration is not required. Participants will receive two pesticide certification credits and two Certified Crop Advisor credits. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m., and the event will run from 3–5:30 p.m. Visit the event webpage for more details.

For additional information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ellen Mallory at 207-581-2942 or ellen.mallory@maine.edu.