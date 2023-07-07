BANGOR — The of City of Bangor Planning Division will be holding an information session on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at the Bangor Public Library in the Laurence E. Crofutt room to provide information to the public on changes that are proposed to the City’s Land Development Code to comply with the newly enacted state law, known as LD 2003.

LD 2003 is a law passed by the State of Maine in 2022 that requires municipalities to allow more than 1 dwelling unit on a lot in all zones that allow housing, provided lot size requirements and other lot dimensions are met. The State rules also make provisions for accessory dwelling units (ADU’s) and situations where a certain percentage of units are made affordable to low to moderate income people. Each municipality is responsible for changing their zoning to comply with these changes; since Bangor has a council form of government, it must comply by Jan. 1, 2024.

A short presentation on the changes to be made to the Code will commence the meeting, followed by a question-and-answer period. The public can find a summary of the changes being proposed in Bangor, as well as maps of Bangor’s zoning and the State rules, at https://bangormaine.gov/LD2003. Interested parties can also call 207-992-4257 or email planning@bangormaine.gov to speak to staff directly about these changes.

Registration is not required for the information session. It is open to Bangor residents, business owners, people who work or go to school in Bangor, or anyone else who might be interested in learning about this recent law.