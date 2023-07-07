LOVELL — The Hobbs Library is hosting a very special event, a reception and talk with best-selling author Joe Hill. The author talk at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 will be free and open to the public. A ticketed reception will be held beforehand from 5-6 p.m. Tickets are $25/per person and only 50 tickets will be sold. For tickets, contact the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library, thedesk@hobbslibrary.org or 207-925- 3177. There will also be a signed book raffle, tickets for $1 or six for $5.



Joe Hill is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of ”Heart-Shaped Box”, ”The Fireman”, and others. Much of his work has been adapted for film and television, notably smash hits “The Black Phone”, and the Netflix “Locke and Key” series.

His second novel “Horns” was made into a cult horror-comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe; his third novel “NOS4A2” was adapted for television by AMC, and featured Zachary Quinto; his short story “The Black Phone” was adapted for the big screen by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, and starred Ethan Hawke. The six books in the “Locke & Key” saga, co-created with artist Gabriel Rodriguez, formed the basis for a hit TV series on Netflix for which he won the Eisner Award for best Writer. A seventh volume, published in 2022, married the world of Locke & Key to the epic Sandman universe.

He lives in New England, and his parents live on Kezar Lake.This is an in-person event. In the event of rain, the public talk will be at the VFW Hall, Smarts Hill Road in Lovell. For details, go to www.hobbslibrary.org. The Hobbs Library Speaker Series is supported in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.