In response to the U.S. Supreme Court: colorblind? I believe the U.S. Constitution as ratified is a racist and misogynist document. It took 77 years to correct its racist foundation. It took 132 years to correct its misogynist foundation. And then 166 years for the Supreme Court to see segregation as unconstitutional.

Colorblind? Please. Do not insult us with this argument.

Mary Royal

Winterport