BANGOR — Hampden resident, Abigail R Henderson, was recently named to Husson University Online’s president’s list. Henderson was enrolled in Husson’s bachelor of science in business and professional studies program.

Full-time online students who earn president’s list recognition must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours over the course of 21 weeks, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.