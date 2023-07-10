The University of Maine School of Food and Agriculture, University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Animal Health Fund will present a two-day educational event focusing on equine biomechanics, anatomy and the use of technology in the industry.

The event is scheduled for Friday, July 21 at Zillman Art Museum, 40 Harlow Street, in Bangor and Saturday, July 22 at J.F. Witter Teaching and Research Center, 160 Witter Farm Road in Old Town. A wine tasting and lobster lunch are also on the agenda.

Presenters include German equine expert Maren Bohleber, who will lead a hands-on saddle fitting workshop; associate Extension professor and state livestock specialist Colt W. Knight, who will discuss the future of sensor technology for horses; and associate professor of animal and veterinary sciences and director of the UMaine School of Food and Agriculture Robert Causey, who will answer questions about equine reproduction, infectious diseases, anatomy, biomechanics and the economic sustainability of equine farms in Maine.

Cost of the event is $85 per person, which includes the wine tasting and lobster lunch. Register and read the full agenda on the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Melissa Babcock at melissa.libby1@maine.edu or 207-581-2788.