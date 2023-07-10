DEXTER — Looking for something to do Saturday, July 15? How about a few hours of local, old fashion fun and lots of laughs and even some snacks too?

Join Wayside Grange & Theatre members and friends at 7 p.m. when they present local music couple Hunt and Allyson Smith, a comedy skit “Shirley Holmes”, the Penquis Ukulele Players, an original skit with a bunch of Geezers, cellist Ruth Fogg, and maybe even surprise guests.

Husband and wife team Hunt and Allyson Smith open the Variety Show at 7 p.m. with a duet of wonderful music.

The comedy skit “Shirley Holmes”, who is the daughter of the famous Sherlock Holmes, is solving a murder with actors you might recognize and is written and played by Wayside members!

Next in the exciting line up come the Penquis Ukulele Players who have been wowing crowds throughout Central Maine.

Local celebrity cellist Ruth Fogg will awaken your appreciation of the cello.

Enjoy intermission in the downstairs Grange Kitchen where there will be snacks, cold drinks, and coffee.

The second part of the show is an original skit performed by a panel of ole’ geezers who are being interviewed about their knowledge of Maine! Be ready to laugh out loud folks, it should be a hoot.

From now through October, the 2023 Season at Wayside Theatre will be entertaining the Penquis area with a wide variety of music with many of the musical groups stemming from the area and others traveling a great distance.

Schedule at a glance:

July 15: Wayside Variety Show

Aug. 26: Bear Tracks

Sept. 23: Bennett and Perkins w/Taylor Whiteside

Oct. 14: Castlebay

Wayside received a generous donation from McKusick Petroleum again this year to help in this endeavor. The doors open at Wayside Grange in North Dexter at 6:30 p.m. and the concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Variety Show tickets are $10 and are available at the door. Light refreshments and drinks will be available in our downstairs dining area.

If you know of a band, theater group, debate club, or social group that are looking for a venue to practice or perform to an audience of ninety or less, or just use the hall for music jams or sound checks please contact Grange Master Dave Pearson at 207-924-5035 and we can try to work something out for them.

Also, if you would like to join Wayside Grange & Theatre and/or volunteer call Dave at 207-924-5035 or Tim Breen at 207-355-5507 and please check out our Facebook page at Wayside Grange and Theatre.

The Grange Volunteers have improved access by recently putting in a ground level entrance, finishing soon a chair lift from the basement to the 1st floor of the Grange and refurbished the wonderful old 8-burner Grange stove.

Keep watching our Facebook page (Wayside Grange and Theatre) for family fun events!